Baidu signs anti-piracy pledge

Chinese search engine Baidu has pledged to tackle copyright infringement in an agreement signed with the International Publishers Copyright Protection Coalition (IPCC).

In a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed this week, Baidu and the IPCC pledged to “tackle the shared issue of online IP infringement”, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said on Wednesday, April 27.

The signing was witnessed by Ros Lynch, director of copyright and enforcement at the IPO, who is visiting for UK-China Copyright week—a week of cooperation activities on copyright protection and IP enforcement.

Lynch said: “The benefits of an efficient and fair global IP system are huge, for both the UK and China. This MOU today represents a great step towards this, creating a collaboration which will lead to faster and streamlined approaches to tackling a global problem.”

In addition to supporting the IPCC-Baidu MOU, discussions in China during the week will include exchanging IP enforcement best practices, discussing policy topics related to China’s copyright law revisions, and hosting an event on women in IP.