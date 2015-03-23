Subscribe
23 March 2015Copyright

Atari IP battle with games developer comes to light

Games maker Atari is involved in an intellectual property dispute with one of its former developers over the PlayStation Vita game TxK, it has emerged.

Atari sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jeff Minter and Llamasoft, the development company he founded and which produced TxK, claiming the game infringed the IP for Tempest 2000 and its predecessor.

Tempest 2000 was released in 1994 for the Atari Jaguar console, but is also now available on PC and PlayStation. Minter previously worked for Atari and designed the game, which was a remake of the 1981 video game Tempest.

TxK was released last year.

The letter was sent by Atari in June last year, but the dispute only came to light after Minter posted on a public forum and tweeted about it last week.

Minter said: “This has been going on behind the scenes for a while now. I’d kept it on the down low all this time because I had hoped we could maybe work something out.

“I think they [Atari] thought I was somehow making loads and loads of money on the Vita version of TxK. I guess because it did garner excellent reviews and a bit of positive press, but the Vita isn’t a massive market,” he added.

In the letter, Atari stated: “TxK is a blatant copy of the Tempest games. Contrary to your assertion, there is nothing remotely ‘original’ in TxK and in no meaningful sense can TxK be described as your clients ‘own independent creation’.”

The letter states that the graphical user interface and the gameplay infringe the copyright of the Tempest franchise series and that its name, TxK, falsely suggests it is part of the series and its use amounts to passing off.

Atari has demanded the game be withdrawn from sale and that Llamasoft send over any financial statements detailing how much it has made from the development of the game.

Minter claimed he has sent detailed financial statements on how much he made from TxK, but Atari has still insisted that the game be withdrawn from sale. Minter has said he cannot carry out further action because “there is simply no way on God’s earth I can afford any kind of legal battle”.

Atari did not respond to a request for comment from WIPR, but a spokesperson told news publication Ars Technica that “there is no lawsuit” and that the company hoped the matter “would be resolved”.

“When Llamasoft launched TxK in early 2014, Atari was surprised and dismayed by the very close similarities between TxK and the Tempest franchise,” the spokesperson added.

Llamasoft did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Atari sues Redbubble for trademark and copyright infringement
13 June 2018   Video game brand Atari is taking on online retailer Redbubble for selling counterfeit and copyright-infringing products.
Copyright
Atari loses copyright battle with Australian ecommerce site
8 November 2021   Video game maker Atari has lost its copyright infringement suit with online marketplace, Redbubble, over clothing that featured a logo and art from classic video games.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit