Appeal filed in Led Zeppelin copyright case

In June, British rock group Led Zeppelin successfully won a copyright trial concerning its “Stairway to Heaven” song, but the band may be heading back to court after US outfit Spirit’s attorney filed an appeal.

According to entertainment news publication  The Wrap, the attorney for Michael Skidmore, the man who acted on behalf of Spirit, filed a notice of appeal in the case.

Skidmore sued Led Zeppelin in 2014 on behalf of late Spirit band member Randy Craig Wolfe, who claimed that “Stairway to Heaven” infringed Spirit’s song “Taurus”. He  sought more than $40 million in damages and requested that Wolfe be credited on “Stairway to Heaven”.

An eight-member jury at the US District Court for the Central District of California found that Led Zeppelin had not infringed Spirit’s song.

The Wrap reported that the notice of appeal says: “Please take notice that plaintiff Michael Skidmore, trustee for the Randy Craig Wolfe Trust, hereby appeals to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from the final judgment entered on June 23, 2016, as well as any and all interlocutory rulings, decisions, and orders that gave rise to the judgment and are merged therein.”

