Subscribe
shutterstock_683911357_jjava_designs
25 January 2023CopyrightLiz Hockley

Anthropologie, Nordstrom, et al hit with copyright suit

Large retailers sued in California over alleged unauthorised use of floral pattern | Designer seeks £150k per infringement | Alleged infringers had access to samples, says complaint.

Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, The Odells and other retailers have been sued for alleged copyright infringement over a flower design on clothing.

In the complaint, filed on Tuesday, January 24 in the Central District Court of California, fashion designer Jennifer Park accuses the companies of using her copyrighted textile design without authorisation.

The floral design was created by a company called Circle Trim, of which Park was the CEO at the time. A copyright was secured for the pattern in 2017, and then transferred to Park in 2019.

Allegations of infringement

Park claims that a number of clothing companies and retailers sold items bearing an unauthorised reproduction of her design in separate incidents. The firms being sued are The Odells, Garmentory, Anthropologie, Nordstrom and Poshmark, along with a number of other as-yet unidentified firms also alleged to have committed copyright.

She is seeking damages under the US Copyright Act of up to $150,000 per infringement.

The complaint includes photos of various items of clothing such as tops and dresses, sold by the defendants, carrying a flower pattern that Park alleges is a copy of her design.

According to the lawsuit, these comparisons “make apparent that the elements, colours, composition, arrangement, layout and appearance of the designs are substantially similar”.

She alleges that the defendants had access to the design in various ways; through her showroom and/or design library, through illegally distributed copies of the design by third-party vendors and/or DOE defendants, by access to her strike-offs and samples, and through clothes that were being sold that lawfully carried the design.

The complaint requests that the retailers stop selling clothes with the design and “account to plaintiff for their profits and any damages sustained by plaintiff arising from the foregoing acts of infringement, the exact sum to be proven at the time of trial under the Copyright Act, 17 USC § 504(b), or, if elected before final judgment, statutory damages as available under the Copyright Act, 17 USC § 504(c)”.

Park is also asking for attorneys’ fees and costs.

Anthropologie, Nordstrom, The Odells and Poshmark have all been contacted by WIPR for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

No love lost: Italy and France clash over image of Venus

Blank Rome hires new patent agent for Texas office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Unicolors: ‘impossible’ Boohoo didn’t copy design
18 January 2021   California fashion brand Unicolors is suing UK retailer Boohoo for allegedly copying the design of a floral-patterned dress.
Patents
Chanel copied shop display design, suit claims
1 March 2021   A Canadian design company says it was “shocked and hurt” when it discovered allegedly infringing copies of its products in Chanel stores.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright