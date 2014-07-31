Subscribe
1 August 2014Copyright

American Eagle sued in “extraordinary” copyright claim

A US street artist has accused retail chain American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) of copyright infringement claiming it used his work without permission in a worldwide advertising and promotional campaign.

David Anasagasti, who goes by the pseudonym Ahol Sniffs Glue, accused the retailer of using two of his famous images without permission.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Anasagasti said the company used his images—depicting many half closed eyes—in its stores, online and on billboards.

“The scope of this unlawful use has been extraordinary,” the complaint said, accusing AEO of photographing its models and the art at the Wynwood area of Miami, famous for being an art district.

“Not only did AEO fail to credit or compensate Anasagasti for its use of the infringed works; in one widely-disseminated image, it chose to pose its own model with a can of blue spray paint in front of Anasagasti's work,” the complaint said.

“AEO placed the infringed works at the heart of its efforts to promote its products and brand identity,” it added.

Although copyright was registered after AEO launched its advertising campaign, the artist is suing for unspecified damages relating to profits from the infringement as well as attorney’s fees.

He is also seeking an injunction preventing AEO from using the allegedly infringing material.

“Given that he hails from the counter-culture world of underground street artists, Anasagasti's reputation as an artist has been founded, in part, on a public perception that (he) doesn’t ‘sell out’ to large corporate interests,” the lawsuit added.

AEO did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation