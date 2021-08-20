Subscribe
shutterstock_1569353527_sundry_photography
20 August 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Amazon to face ‘Austin Powers’ illegal streaming claims

Amazon will face a lawsuit claiming it offered films including “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” for streaming illegally, a New York federal judge has ruled.

The lawsuit, filed by German businessman Ralf Hartmann, alleges that Amazon made four films available on the Prime Video platform without a licence.

Hartmann claims he was assigned the copyright for the films in 2008 from Capella International, one of the production companies behind the movies, which also include “Drop Dead Gorgeous”, “Commander Hamilton”, and “After the Rain”.

Amazon moved to dismiss the claims, partly on the basis that Hartmann hadn’t proven he was the owner of the copyright registrations for the films. Hartmann’s complaint doesn’t directly cite registrations with the US Copyright Office but rather a series of contracts showing the rights for the films were transferred to his ownership.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has allowed part of the complain to proceed. District Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote: “Although the attached exhibits do not dispositively prove that Hartmann owns the copyrights to the films, there was no requirement that the complaint do so to survive a motion to dismiss. It is enough that the complaint alleges ‘that plaintiff owns the copyrights in those work’ and ‘that the copyrights have been registered in accordance with the statute’.”

Although Hartmann’s claim of direct copyright infringement will move forward, the court threw out three other counts of foreign contributory infringement, vicarious infringement, and foreign infringement. Those claims relate to the distribution of the films in foreign markets, and by subsidiary Amazon Digital.

Engelmayer found that the foreign infringement claims were “far too vague” to meet the legal standard, and that Hartmann hadn’t identified any specific acts of infringement in foreign markets.

In the case of Amazon Digital, the judge ruled that Hartmann’s claim didn’t establish how Amazon controlled the company. “[The complaint] does not allege how Amazon controlled the subsidiary entity ‘Amazon Digital’ or the means by which Amazon derived profit from it. It relies solely on the fact of Amazon Digital’s subsidiary status,” Engelmayer wrote.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Fed Circ invalidates can design patents after Campbell appeal

A melting pot of innovation

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Appeals court reverses Amazon TM ruling
9 May 2022   The England and Wales Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court decision that Amazon did not infringe trademarks for the words “Beverly Hills Polo Club”.
Trademarks
AG backs Amazon in fake designer shoes clash
6 June 2022   An advocate general has advised the Court of Justice of the European Union that the world’s largest online retailer should not be liable for the sale of counterfeit designer shoes.
Patents
Amazon hit with lawsuit over streaming tech
9 January 2023   Patented tech in dispute is allegedly foundational to the Amazon and Twitch streaming systems | Invention transmits real-time audio and video to one or more devices.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones