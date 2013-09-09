Subscribe
copyright-protection-limit
10 September 2013Copyright

AIPPI 2013: ExCo rejects 70-year copyright term

(UPDATED BELOW)

The executive committee (ExCo) of the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) has failed to agree on a recommended fixed term for protecting copyright, following discussions.

It rejected a proposed 70-year term after an author’s death, but agreed that a maximum term for copyright protection should be addressed in all treaties on the subject.

The issue of copyright protection was previously addressed at AIPPI ExCo meetings in 1985 and 2012 but, in light of continuing political discussions about copyright protection, it was decided to explore the adequacy of existing terms.

Copyright protection is governed by international treaties including the Berne Convention, amended in 1979, the 1994 TRIPS agreement and the WIPO Copyright Treaty 1996, which have all set minimum terms for protection.

The Berne Convention sets a minimum term of 50 years after an author’s death, also adopted by TRIPS and the WIPO Copyright Treaty.

However, a draft resolution, put forward by an AIPPI working group and considered by the ExCo, conceded that over the years the term of copyright has been “constantly extended” in almost all countries.

It adds that there is “no consensus of what the maximum term should be” and if it should differ between different types of work.

Members said that, in today’s digital and online market, the term for countries belonging to the treaties should be given a maximum protection, rather than a minimum.

The working group, recommending a maximum term of 70 years, claimed “this maximum term should be 70 years counted from the year of death of the author, or the last deceased author in the case of works with several authors”.

However, the proposals were rejected by members of AIPPI’s ExCo, most notably the US and Canada, who instead proposed (and this was later accepted) a resolution agreeing to an unspecified maximum term.

The resolution adds that there is “substantial support” for introducing a maximum term and says the continued extension of copyright has resulted in competition between countries and regions in respect of offering the best protection.

(UPDATE on September 11: After this story was published, a resolution recommending the maximum 70-year-term of copyright protection from the death of the author was accepted during the final executive committee meeting on September 10.

According to the resolution: “The maximum term of copyright should not exceed 70 years pma (post mortem auctoris) of the last deceased author when the term is calculated on the basis of the life of the natural person.”)

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India