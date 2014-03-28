Subscribe
shutterstock-171205970-web
Photo: Gts / Shutterstock.com
28 March 2014Copyright

Aereo defends itself in Supreme Court filing

US TV streaming website Aereo has insisted it is not breaking copyright laws ahead of its much publicised Supreme Court battle with some of the nation’s biggest broadcasters.

In a pre-trial brief, filed on March 26, the company said its system is set up specifically to cater for a private audience and is therefore exempt from US copyright infringement laws.

Aereo captures TV broadcasts and retransmits them over the internet, allowing its subscribers to watch and record live programmes.

Customers pay between $8 and $12 a month for the service but Aereo does not pay licensing fees to the original broadcasters of the programmes.

Several US broadcasters, including ABC and Fox, have claimed the service infringes their copyright.

Last year, the broadcasters filed a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit refused to grant a preliminary injunction against Aereo.

The case will begin next month.

In the 100-page document, Aereo said that “under the Copyright Act” petitioners have “no right” to royalties for retransmissions of their content within the original broadcast market, which it claims it falls under.

It added that while the Copyright Act grants creators the “exclusive right” to perform work publicly, its services could not be described as a public performance.

“Although a ‘performance’ occurs when a consumer uses Aereo’s technology, that performance is ‘private’ and therefore lawful,” Aereo said, claiming that the broadcasters’ arguments had “no merit.”

Aereo said that, according to the Act, a public performance means to “perform or display” in public where a substantial number of people “outside a normal circle of family and acquaintances” are gathered or to transmit a performance to a place where the public can receive the same broadcast at the same or different times.

“Aereo’s equipment enables only private performances, because each transmission is available only to a specific user,” the brief added.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that the US Department of Justice and the US Copyright Office had filed an amicus brief with the court, siding with the broadcasters. It claimed Aereo “clearly infringed” copyright.

A decision is expected before the end of June.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation