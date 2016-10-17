Adobe files copyright claim against MedAssets

Software company Adobe has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against MedAssets, which provides services relating to healthcare revenue, and its parent company nThrive.

Adobe claimed that MedAssets had breached the scope of its licence to ColdFusion, a platform for building and deploying website and mobile applications.

In the suit, filed on Friday, October 14 at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Adobe alleged that in 2015 it became concerned that MedAssets was exceeding the scope of its licence and violating numerous conditions of it.

“As a condition of its standard internal-use licence, Adobe specifically prohibits licensees from deploying ColdFusion in a third-party outsourcing facility or service, service bureau arrangement, time-sharing arrangement, or as part of a hosted service,” said the filing.

Beginning in approximately March 2012, MedAssets had an internal-use licence to ColdFusion.

Adobe claimed that MedAssets had incorporated ColdFusion into a product deployed to its customers and by using ColdFusion in a service bureau arrangement.

The products had been marketed under the name CodeCorrect. Additionally, products that leveraged MedAssets’ “improper and infringing uses” were offered by third parties.

According to the claim, Adobe made several reasonable requests to “exercise its contractual right to verify compliance with the internal-use licence and audit MedAssets’ deployment of ColdFusion”, but the requests were refused.

“On information and belief, defendants’ infringement was deliberate, wilful and in disregard of Adobe’s rights, and it was committed for the purpose of commercial gain,” said the suit.

The software company is seeking injunctive relief, damages, an award of infringers’ profits, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.