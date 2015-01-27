Subscribe
shutterstock-89564527-web
Featureflash / Shutterstock.com
27 January 2015Copyright

12 Years a Slave soundtrack in copyright spat

A composer has sued film studio Twentieth Century Fox, record company Sony Music and music producer Hans Zimmer, alleging that parts of the soundtrack to the hit film 12 Years a Slave infringes his copyright.

Richard Friedman has claimed that the ‘Solomon Northup’ theme and other musical elements in the 2013 film can be traced to his 11-year-old composition called To Our Fallen.

According to the complaint, filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Friedman’s composition was also used in an episode of US TV series Desperate Housewives in 2008, but with his permission.

Friedman claimed his work was partially produced in the same California recording studio that Zimmer uses and that, due to the similarity between the two works, the film composer must have had access to it.

He is seeking a judgment that confirms infringement and sets damages, and that says all portions of the film featuring the allegedly infringing work are destroyed.

Plan B, the production company belonging to actor Brad Pitt, who starred in the film, has also been targeted.

The complaint, filed on Thursday (January 22), claimed that the main theme, the music for the closing credits, and “eleven of the other musical cues embodied in the film” infringe Friedman’s copyright.

“[The musical scores] are based upon, and substantially similar to, the composition and the sound recording, and infringe plaintiff’s rights in and to the composition and the sound recording, but neither plaintiff, nor any other person or entity in privity with plaintiff, has been asked by defendants, at any time, for permission to use or license copyrighted works in 12YAS [12 Years a Slave],” the complaint said.

Zimmer has previously composed scores for other films including Inception, The Da Vinci Code, The Dark Knight and The Lion King.

The complaint, which requests a trial by jury, has also asked that German and French copyright laws are taken into account due to the film’s international distribution.

A spokesman for Zimmer did not respond to a request for comment. Sony Music and Twentieth Century Fox did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation