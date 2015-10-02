Subscribe
£1.5 million worth of fakes seized in UK raid

Counterfeit goods worth more than £1.5 million ($2.2 million), including clothes and beauty products, have been seized by police during raids in the UK, according to reports.

Officers stormed 14 shops in the Manchester area as part of an anti-counterfeiting scheme called Operation Rogue Trader.

Local news website The Manchester Evening News said police seized counterfeit clothing, beauty products, jewellery and handbags.

No arrests have been made so far.

Sergeant Darren Thomason, speaking after the raids on September 29, said they were part of a “large scale multi-agency approach” in combating those dealing in counterfeit goods.

“We send a message that these will no longer be tolerated,” he added.

