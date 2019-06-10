Subscribe
r-classen
10 June 2019

EU General Court invalidates Porsche 911 designs

Porsche has suffered a defeat at the EU General Court, which upheld the invalidation of two of its community designs.

In two related judgments, both issued on Thursday, June 6, the court backed the position of the EUIPO, which invalidated designs for models of Porsche’s 911 car series.

The invalidation proceedings were initially brought by Nurnberg-based toy manufacturer  Autec in 2014.

In its original 2016 judgment, the EUIPO’s cancellation division invalidated the designs owing to a lack of character. Autec had argued that the designs lacked originality, citing earlier iterations of the Porsche 911 car which the toymaker said were similar.

The EUIPO’s board of appeal upheld the cancellation division’s ruling, holding that the differences between the contested designs and previous versions of the 911 were insufficient to establish “an overall different impression between the designs”.

Porsche has now had its appeals thrown out by the General Court’s Third Chamber.

In Thursday’s rulings, the court rejected Porsche’s argument that it had limited freedom of design with respect to the cars.

Porsche had contended that consumers expected “iconic” features of the 911 car in all versions of the series. According to the carmaker, the EUIPO failed to take the expectations of the market into account when making its judgment.

The court, however, found that a “general trend of design capable of meeting the expectations of the consumers concerned can not be regarded as a factor limiting the freedom of the designer”.

Porsche also failed to convince the court that the designs at issue were significantly different from previous models in the 911 series. The car manufacturer had cited features such as the fog lamps and different position of the mirrors compared to earlier versions of the 911.

According to the court, however, although all of these features may have contributed “the sense of renewal in detail”, they did not constitute an original design that was sufficient for protection.

The court ordered Porsche to bear costs.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Piaggio clamps down on Vespa copies
27 May 2020   The owner of the Vespa scooter brand is claiming victory over an unnamed Chinese manufacturer in an EU design dispute.
Trademarks
Sound barrier: Porsche denied TM for electric car noise
30 August 2023   EUIPO refuses to register sound mark for Porsche electric vehicles due to being ‘devoid of any distinctive character’ | Rejection comes as a string of luxury car makers attempt to recreate engine sounds in new-generation EVs.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’