‘Brexit’: warning of possible impact for British .eu registrants

Domain name management company Com Laude has said that there could be an impact on UK .eu registrants because of Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23.

Com Laude said today, June 27, that questions remain about the impact of the vote to leave the EU for British businesses that have .eu registrations.

It reports that there are approximately 300,000.eu domains registered to British registrants and that the move may “impact” businesses and individuals.

The issue lies in the .eu policy for domain name registration where a registrant must verify that it has its registered office, central administration or principal place of business within the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

The policy also requires registrants to be an organisation established within the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein or a person living in those countries.

Com Laude states that for now there is “no change” for British registrants and that, “whatever the outcome”, for many this will be a “non-issue” as large corporations can register for domains in eligible territories through subsidiaries.

