Subscribe
niroworld-shutterstock-com-3
27 June 2016

‘Brexit’: warning of possible impact for British .eu registrants

Domain name management company Com Laude has said that there could be an impact on UK .eu registrants because of Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23.

Com Laude said today, June 27, that questions remain about the impact of the vote to leave the EU for British businesses that have .eu registrations.

It reports that there are approximately 300,000.eu domains registered to British registrants and that the move may “impact” businesses and individuals.

The issue lies in the .eu policy for domain name registration where a registrant must verify that it has its registered office, central administration or principal place of business within the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

The policy also requires registrants to be an organisation established within the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein or a person living in those countries.

Com Laude states that for now there is “no change” for British registrants and that, “whatever the outcome”, for many this will be a “non-issue” as large corporations can register for domains in eligible territories through subsidiaries.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary