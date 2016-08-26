Subscribe
naulicreative-shutterstock-com-brexit-
26 August 2016

Brexit: Vidahost increases domain name fees by a ‘third’

Web hosting network Vidahost has reportedly increased the price of its .biz domain name by a “third” blaming the UK’s recent decision to leave the EU as a reason for the increase.

According to technology news website The Register, the company sent an email to its clients, explaining that the Brexit exchange-rate slump was a reason for the price hike.

Vidahost increased the price of its .com, .biz, .net, .net, .org and .info domains to £9.99 ($13.1), excluding VAT on August 25. The previous price was £7.49.

Vidahost said in its email: “Prior to the referendum to leave the EU, we spent time working up rigorous plans for the Brexit scenar io.

“True to form we focused on how this decision would affect our customers. It was clear that there would likely be some pricing issues around exchange rates between currencies.

“The exchange rate for US dollars has suffered in particular, which has a direct impact on the cost prices for the vast majority of domain names as we are charged in US dollars by the registries (the companies which manage top level domains like .com).”

The company added: “We have no choice but to adjust our Great British pound pricing to reflect the additional cost and ensure we remain sustainable.”

WIPR has followed Brexit’s impact on IP closely. Click on the links below for more.

UK IP minister offers ‘Brexit’ reassurances

WIPR survey: Readers worried about potential ‘Brexit’

‘Brexit’: UK lawyers air concerns over departure from EU

Trademark application for ‘English Brexit Tea’ filed

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary