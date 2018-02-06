Subscribe
6 February 2018

Andrei Iancu confirmed as new USPTO director

The US Senate confirmed Andrei Iancu as the new director of the US Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO) yesterday.

US President Donald Trump nominated Iancu for the position in August 2017, following the departure of Michelle Lee in June.

Currently serving as managing partner of Irell & Manella’s Los Angeles office, he will relocate to Alexandria, Virginia for his new position.

Iancu will also serve as the new under secretary of commerce for IP.

His confirmation was welcomed by the American Intellectual Property Law Association ( AIPLA).

Myra McCormack, president of the association, said: “We wish him the best and pledge to work with the office in a constructive manner to always look for ways to keep improving the IP system.”

As reported by WIPR on Friday, February 2, a challenge that Iancu will immediately face will be stopping the diversion of USPTO fees to other functions within the Department of Commerce.

“Our association appreciates the challenges Iancu will be facing during this critical time in the world of IP,” added AIPLA executive director, Lisa Jorgenson.

