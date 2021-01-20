Subscribe
shutterstock_1053933596_iremt
20 January 2021

World’s most expensive mushroom to receive GI in India

One of the world’s most expensive mushrooms may soon receive protection in the form of a geographical indication (GI) in India.

Indian business news outlet Business Line announced the news on Sunday, January 17.

The mushroom, known as ‘Gucchi’ or ‘Morel’, is grown in India’s Doda district in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir’s Department of Agriculture has reportedly filed an application to secure GI protection for Gucchi.

Fetching more than ₹20,000 ($273) per kilogram, Gucchi is one of the costliest mushrooms in the world. Around 45 tonnes of the product is produced annually in Jammu and Kashmir. It tends to be collected by farmers and tribesmen around March after the snow has melted.

The expensive fungus, which is described as having a spongy texture, is believed to have medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties. It is served during celebratory occasions, such as at weddings, as well as at high-end restaurants.

According to Business Line, it is hoped that GI protection will create “branding and commercial interest for this rare heirloom crop, thereby helping the tribal populace dependent on it for their livelihoods”.

The process of seeking a GI for Gucchi has reportedly been in the works for a year and is expected to result in farmers receiving higher prices for the product.

India, as a member of the World Trade Organization, enacted a law to protect GIs—the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act) 1999—to comply with the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

The first product to receive GI protection in India was Darjeeling tea, and nearly 400 goods have since obtained GI certification.

News of the potential protection for Gucchi comes after Kashmir Valley saffron, a spice grown in Jammu and Kashmir, was granted certification as a GI by the Indian government in 2020.

Also last year, Pakistan announced its plans to challenge India’s application to protect Basmati rice as a GI in the EU, and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization registered its first-ever GI: goat breed.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Iancu resigns, calls for end to ‘state-sponsored theft’

Trump pardons ex-Uber, Google engineer Levandowski

Motorola to pay Hytera’s $1m legal fees in trade secrets dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
India jurisdiction report: SEPs at the crossroads
25 May 2021   With the largest number of mobile connections in the world, India has become a market not just for new mobile devices and connections but also a growing market for mobile device manufacturers.
Trademarks
Pakistan opposes India’s bid for Basmati geographical indication
13 October 2020   Pakistan plans to challenge India's claim for a geographical indication for Basmati rice in the EU, the latest source of conflict amid long-running tensions between the two countries.
Trademarks
ARIPO registers goat breed as first GI; EUIPO launches GI search tool
27 November 2020   The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization has registered its first geographical indication, in the same week that the European Union Intellectual Property Office launched a new search database.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Protecting trademarks in DRC
Burberry scents victory in perfume TM clash in India
How can a craft GI make a lawyer work faster? By adding more complexity
Delhi’s landmark ruling on SEPs in Lava v Ericsson
Ericsson counsel: SEP verdict has ‘contributed towards shaping Indian jurisprudence’
Ericsson’s SEP triumph ‘paves way’ for future litigation in India