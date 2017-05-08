Subscribe
8 May 2017

WIPR survey: Readers unsure over Michelle Lee’s future

WIPR readers are divided over whether Michelle Lee, the current president of the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), will step down from her role.

Rumours abounded earlier this year over whether Lee would step down or be replaced when US President Donald Trump took power.

Although Lee is still in her role, our readers are unsure over whether she will retain it—60% claimed she will leave her role under the Trump administration.

According to one reader, “Silicon Valley doesn’t like Trump so Trump probably doesn’t like them”.

Lee worked at Google before joining the USPTO.

One reader, who believed Lee will retain her role, said “I feel that since the new administration has not made any move to remove her, it is plausible that her experience is still needed" while it looks for someone else to take over.

Lee was appointed as director in 2015.

She previously served as the USPTO’s deputy under secretary of commerce for IP, and deputy director.

In April, WIPR reported that more than 50 associations, including Amazon, Facebook and Google, had signed a letter to Trump backing Lee.

For this week’s question, we ask: "The US solicitor general has urged the Supreme Court to deny the petition in the ‘Dancing baby’ copyright case. Do you agree that the court should deny the petition?

