WIPR Rankings

Welcome to WIPR Rankings—the home of authoritative, well-researched, business-essential rankings of intellectual property law firms and lawyers.

Our aim is to provide a global audience of leading in-house counsel and private practice lawyers with the most comprehensive and rigorous insights into the IP landscape...

We launched our independent rankings after identifying space for a nimble player, with high credibility, to provide an enhancement to current offerings from a fresh market position.

Our experienced team is led by rankings editor Baron Armah-Kwantreng, formerly head of research at Chambers and Partners; supported by research analyst Anita Kooij, and writer Liz Hockley.

WIPR Leaders 2025 is our flagship global rankings project which features profiles of more than 2,000 leading IP practitioners from 86 countries on all six continents. WIPR Leaders is a dynamic project which will be updated throughout the year, based on new market intelligence gathered by our research team.

Finally, we support the editorial team in researching and publishing WIPR Diversity .

WIPR Practice Area Rankings - Research Process

Our team follows a four-pronged approach to ensure robust and informed results:

Submissions: Firms are invited to submit evidence of the work that they and their practitioners have concluded in the previous period to justify their inclusion in the relevant rankings. You can nominate clients and others as referees, and include comments from them, in the submission.

Client referees: All referees will be contacted via email asking them for non-attributable feedback on your firm relative to the practice area being ranked. Referees may also be asked if they would like to speak to a researcher for a follow-up conversation.

Telephone interviews: As part of the vetting process, selected lawyers will be invited to speak to the researcher in more detail about the firm’s submission. During these calls, they may be asked about their experience and appraisal of other firms in the relevant area. Any comments used in the editorial from these conversations will be anonymised.

In-house research: Our team underscores the responses from law firms and their referees with our own internal research using a variety of regulatory and other resources.

This information forms the basis of the rankings tables and editorial commentaries we publish.

