Subscribe
27 March 2014

Welcome to the TBO monthly newsletter

Welcome to Trademarks & Brands Online, the new name for Trademarks Brands and the Internet. We feel the new title is snappier and describes the content better. You can read a flip-book version of the March newsletter here or as a PDF here. While TBO continues as a quarterly magazine, we are now publishing a monthly newsletter too.

In this inaugural issue, we speak to Yasmin Omer, general manager of Dot Shabaka, which manages the ةكبش generic top-level domain (gTLD). Pronounced ‘shabaka’ and meaning ‘web’ in Arabic, it was the first gTLD in a non-Latin script to go live on the Internet. The project has personal roots for Omer, whose vision was to provide Arabic users with a “first class” Internet experience and build a sturdy domain name industry in the Middle East.

Over in Europe, all eyes are on the European Commission’s review of copyright. The commission, seeking to make the rules relevant in the digital age, asked stakeholders 80 questions in its consultation. As thousands of responses flooded in, the commission extended the deadline earlier this year, and is now considering the answers. Adam Rendle of Taylor Wessing LLP assesses the consultation’s potential implications for rights online.

Then, along with our comprehensive news section, we hear from Susan Kayser of law firm Jones Day, who analyses when online service providers might be found liable for trademark infringement. Is a host or sponsor of online content obliged to police itself to prevent third-party counterfeiting? If yes, what is the extent of that duty? And how much is enough? These are just some of her questions.We hope you enjoy reading her article and all the others in this first TBO monthly newsletter.

Ed Conlon, editor

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024