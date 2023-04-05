Veteran patent attorney joins women-owned firm

Jones Robb has added a patent attorney with more than 20 years of experience to the firm.

Jean Dickman, who has an emphasis on patent portfolio development and strategic patent counseling, has joined the firm from Kies IP.

At Kies, she advised clients in patent preparation and prosecution matters and IP due diligence before “embarking upon her passion to serve clients through a more collaborative and focused patent boutique law firm model”, said a Jones Robb statement.

Prior to Kies IP, Dickman spent 21 years at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, where she became a partner.

“Jean has been a wonderful addition to the Jones Robb team,” said Susie Jones, founding and managing member of Jones Robb.

“Her in-depth knowledge of patent law and passion for supporting innovators allows Jean to consistently obtain effective results for clients. In addition, Jean’s technical experience rounds out key technology areas germane to various fields and industries in which the firm’s clients seek patent protection and counselling.

“Jean’s presence also adds to our diverse workforce and advances our commitment to creating opportunities for women in the field of intellectual property law.”

Breaking barriers

Dickman concentrates her practice on patent preparation and prosecution, as well as competitor monitoring, post-grant proceedings, due diligence investigations, IP licensing, contract review and drafting, and patent portfolio monetisation.

Her technical experience includes areas such as computer software, telecommunications, medical and surgical devices, artificial intelligence, healthcare software, and consumer goods.

“After speaking with Susie and learning of our aligned goal to support women in IP law, I knew that joining this women-owned patent firm was the right decision for my career and practice,” said Dickman. “There is immense synergy between us, and I am thrilled to be working with like-minded attorneys who value the development and success of women in our field.”

As a certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Jones Robb says it is “breaking barriers in the male-dominated area of patent law”.

“Gender disparities in this field persist due to its roots in the STEM industries, and the firm is proud of the unique perspective it brings to its work,” said the firm in a statement.

