US officials seize $2m counterfeits in Florida

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and the West Palm Beach Trade Enforcement Team (TET) have seized $2 million worth of counterfeit handbags, headsets and footwear from the West Palm Beach port in Florida.

Numerous pallets containing fake boxes of footwear, headsets, and USB adapters were seized by the CBP and TET at the port on Tuesday, June 14.

The estimated retail price of the goods is $2 million. The goods were shipped from China and destined for the Bahamas.

CBP officers submitted the fake items to the CBP import specialists for an intellectual property rights review.

They seized the merchandise as they were bearing counterfeit trademarks.

Jennifer Connors, port director, said: “Our CBP officers demonstrate their exceptional skills at identifying counterfeit goods and work well with CBP import specialists to protect consumers and ensure that low quality and unsafe products do not enter the commerce of the US.”