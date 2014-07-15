Subscribe
16 July 2014

US needs to ‘consider moral rights of creators’

The US needs to “consider whether current law is sufficient to satisfy the moral rights of our creators or whether something more explicit is required.”

That’s the view of Congressman Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, speaking yesterday (July 15) at a subcommittee hearing on moral rights, termination rights, resale royalty and copyright term.

In his opening remarks at the meeting of the subcommittee on courts, IP and the internet, Goodlatte said he looked forward to hearing about the impact of existing US law in the areas of termination rights and copyright term, and whether improvements could be made.

On resale royalty, he said that legislation has been introduced on several occasions to allow visual artists to benefit from their works similar to other creators. “This is an important issue for many visual artists. I look forward to hearing more from our witnesses today about these important issues,” he said.

As reported by WIPR  yesterday, those witnesses included officials from the Songwriters Guild of America and the Future of Music Coalition, as well as the US Copyright Office.

