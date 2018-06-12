Subscribe
istock-540983048franckreporter
12 June 2018

US government asks whether IANA transition should be reversed

The US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has asked for views on whether the handover of domain name system functions from the agency to a multi-stakeholder model should be “unwound”.

The NTIA  published a request for public comments in the Federal Register on June 5 and has since  extended the comment period from July 2 to July 17 in response to requests for additional time to provide feedback.

In 2016, the NTIA’s contract to perform core elements of the internet, including managing the domain name system, expired. Responsibility for these features, known as the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) functions, and the oversight of ICANN  was handed to a coalition consisting of internet stakeholders comprising businesses, academics, technical experts, governments and others.

Now, the NTIA has issued its “International Internet Policy Priorities” for 2018. The agency said it has made it a top priority to “encourage growth and innovation for the internet and internet-enabled economy”.

In one question, the NTIA asked whether the multi-stakeholder approach continues to support an environment for the internet to grow and thrive, with further questions asking for details on the effectiveness of the model.

The NTIA then questioned “Should the IANA stewardship transition be unwound? If yes, why and how? If not, why not?”

It went on to ask what the NTIA’s priorities in relation to ICANN should be.

It concluded: “These comments will help inform NTIA to identify priority issues and help NTIA effectively leverage its resources and expertise to address those issues.”

Anyone interested in commenting can submit comments by email to  iipp2018@ntia.doc.gov.

This article was first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
ICANN board submits IANA proposal
14 March 2016   ICANN has submitted a plan that will lead to the transition of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority contract away from the US government to a global multi-stakeholder “community”.
article
ICANN asks for comment on IANA agreements
15 August 2016   ICANN is seeking comments on its proposal to transition the stewardship of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority to a global multistakeholder community.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright