US customs seize websites selling fake Chrysler parts

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has seized two websites that allegedly sold infringing car parts, including some purporting to be made by Chrysler.

The websites, based in Florida, now display a notice from ICE which says they have been seized.

According to ICE, late last year officers carried out undercover purchases and discovered that the products were “multiple brand infringing”.

The websites, Billettechnology.com and Custombilletstore.com, listed dozens of different car parts for sale including radiator covers, power steering wheels and valve covers. Chrysler, now owned by Fiat, was one of the brands targeted.

Marlon Miller, special agent in charge of HSI Detroit, said: “Seizing these websites that allegedly sell trademark-infringing auto parts helps to stem the flow of faulty products being introduced into the economy.”

This was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.