Unlock Value with IA Valuation

The global value of intangible assets (IA) has grown by over 20% in the past two years to reach $74 trillion in 2021. Yet businesses across the globe might not have unlocked the value of their IA. Why should businesses harness the potential of IA?

Hear from the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) who recently launched its Asia office in Singapore, and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), who will share insights on how international organisations and professional bodies can work together to advance IA valuation.