Ukraine lawyers send message from Kyiv

As the conflict rages in Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Review was joined from Kyiv by Julia Semeniy of Asters Law and Yuliya Prokhoda CEO, patent and trademark attorney at Intels IP .

Both are board members of the National Association of Patent Attorneys in Ukraine, which has been rallying international support against the Russian invasion.

Speaking to senior editor Muireann Bolger, they shared what daily life is like in the wartorn capital and their message to the international IP community.