Subscribe
mtkang-shutterstock-com
8 June 2016

UK shoppers ‘twice as likely’ to buy a counterfeit

Around 2.5 million British people have purchased a counterfeit electrical product in the last year, a survey has found.

The survey, conducted by UK charity Electrical Safety First, investigated consumer attitudes towards counterfeit electrical goods for the past two years and found that counterfeits are on the rise.

Consumers are “twice as likely” to see counterfeit electrical goods on sale than they were a year ago, the charity said.

According to the survey, three out of five of all counterfeit purchases happen online while one in 12 people said they would buy a suspected fake if it was cheaper than the original.

The charity is warning UK residents to “shop smart” when they are purchasing their goods.

Emma Apter, head of communications at Electrical Safety First, said: “This research is concerning as it shows that although we’re more aware of counterfeits than before, more of us are taking the risk and buying a counterfeit electrical product.”

She added: “The best way to guarantee an item’s legitimacy is to buy directly from official retailers either online or in-store.”

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal
Why lookalike cases are not a lost cause despite Thatchers v Aldi
Taylor Wessing hires ‘exciting’ addition to international practice