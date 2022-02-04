UK reveals five-year IP counter-infringement plan

The UK intellectual property office (IPO) has revealed a new five-year plan to crack down on IP crime and infringement.

Revealed today, the ‘IP counter-infringement strategy’ details how the government will work alongside other agencies and industries to create a “gold standard” for tackling IP infringement both within UK borders and internationally.

The plan aims to coordinate the UK’s fight against IP crime and infringement, reinforce the country’s position as a “world leader” on IP enforcement, and raise awareness and understanding of the issue.

The IPO has outlined five “key commitments” at the core of the strategy, these include establishing a “national centre of excellence” to develop and analyse infringement; embedding IPO-funded IP crime coordinators and champions in local regions; working collaboratively with enforcement agencies to review how IP crime is recorded; boosting the influence of the IP Crime Group; and working with its partners to develop “impactful campaigns” to reduce IP crime and infringement.

The IPO’s chief executive, Tim Moss, said: “IP drives innovation and investment, and is at the heart of the government’s Innovation Strategy. The infringement of IP rights poses a significant threat to this. It undermines the confidence IP rights give to businesses and investors, damages the economy, and has grave consequences for consumer safety and communities.

“Our new strategy lays the groundwork for us to tackle IP crime and infringement in all areas, now and in the future. Our commitments within the new strategy are exciting and ambitious, and we believe they will have a real impact in the fight against IP crime at regional, national and international levels.”

The strategy will run starting this year, through to February 2022, and will see the IPO collaborate with other IP agencies, including the Alliance for IP.

Alliance for IP director General Dan Guthrie said: “IP rights play a fundamental role in protecting the hard work and investment of creators and inventors in every region of the UK, whilst also protecting the public.

“We know that our members will be keen to continue to work closely with the IPO to deliver the ambitious commitments in the strategy over the next five years, working together in the fight against IP crime and infringement, to ensure they can continue to drive economic growth across the UK.”

Read the full plan here.

