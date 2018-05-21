At yesterday’s much-anticipated Professor vs. Practitioner Debate, INTA registrants voted in favor of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) registering trademarks for cannabis products.

Session CSU23 Professor vs. Practitioner Debate: Trademarks in the Cannabis Industry was moderated by Megan Carpenter, University of New Hampshire School of Law, Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property (USA).

Ms. Carpenter described the annual Professor vs. Practitioner Debate as “a verbal professional wrestling match, minus the tights and minus the theme music.”