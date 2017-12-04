WIPR survey: Red Bull should be allowed blue/silver trademark

More than 60% of WIPR readers have said drinks company Red Bull should be able to register a trademark consisting of two colours: blue and silver.

The responses came as part of the latest WIPR 10 second survey, published last Monday, November 27, which was three days before the EU General Court ruled that the trademark was not sufficiently precise and uniform to be valid.

In total, 62% of respondents said Red Bull should be able to trademark the colour combination, with the following points being made in favour of the company: