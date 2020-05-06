Subscribe
shutterstock_104240900
6 May 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Welsh dairy coop blocks ‘Red Dragon’ trademark

A Welsh dairy farmers’ cooperative has scored a victory in a dispute over trademark rights for the popular Welsh cheese ‘Red Dragon’.

Red Dragon is a wax-coated version of a cheese known locally as Y Fenni, a cheddar cheese blended with mustard and ale. It takes its Welsh name from the town of Abergavenny in the south-east of the country.

Abergavenny Fine Foods, a local dairy manufacturer, applied to register a logo for ‘Red Dragon’ as a UK trademark in 2018. The application was jointly filed alongside English cheese exporter  Somerdale International, and consisted of a red and black shield divided into four main parts with a set of borders.

The exporter sells ‘Somerdale Red Dragon’ cheese on its website, describing it as “English cheddar cheese with wholegrain mustard and ale”.

The Somerdale mark would have granted the exporter and Abergavenny exclusive rights for the brand for “cheese all being handmade in Great Britain”.

The application was opposed by  South Caernarfon Creameries, an association of Welsh dairy farmers and manufacturers.

The coop sells dairy products including cheese and butter under the ‘Dragon’ brand throughout Wales, and owns two ‘Dragon’ trademarks covering milk and milk products in class 29.

In its  decision, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said that there was a likelihood that consumers would indirectly mistake the applied-for Red Dragon logo for the coop’s brand.

That’s because, despite the fact that the Somerdale mark is a complex logo with several different parts, consumers were most likely to focus on ‘Red Dragon’ as the dominant element.

“In my experience, cheese is often sold in a range of colours and styles, often denoting different flavours or varieties provided by the same maker,” the IPO examiner wrote, adding: “The change from a Dragon cheese to a Red Dragon cheese is entirely in keeping with a brand extension of this type.”

The applicants had argued that its logo would be set apart by the “medieval imagery” on the shield, which they said evoked medieval England.

“There is no evidence before me to suggest that imagery of the type included in the application would, to average consumers, indicate medieval England, as opposed to any other country,” the IPO examiner replied.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Uber secures location-sharing patent win

Mondelēz halts pursuit of THC sweet makers

Welsh dairy coop blocks 'Red Dragon' trademark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
EU court rejects dairy cooperative’s 3D butter TM
6 April 2020   In a defeat for dairy product cooperative Isigny-Sainte Mère, the EU General Court has rejected its attempt to register a 3D trademark.
Trademarks
CJEU tells court to revisit halloumi dispute in win for Cyprus
5 March 2020   The EU’s top court has handed a boost to Cypriot cheese makers in their efforts to block a trademark over its similarity to the name of halloumi cheese.
Trademarks
UK grants first independent GI to Welsh salt marsh lamb
12 August 2021   Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has become the first food to receive the UK’s own geographical indication protection.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif