Subscribe
dean-bertoncelj-shutterstock-com-8
9 July 2015Trademarks

US district court upholds cancellation of ‘Redskins’ registrations

The Washington Redskins has been dealt a blow by a US district court after it reaffirmed a decision by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel six of the club’s trademark registrations on grounds that they “may disparage” Native Americans.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled on the National Football League’s (NFL) motion for summary judgement yesterday, July 8, affirming the USPTO’s cancellation of the registrations last year.

Last year, Amanda Blackhorse and a group of other Native Americans challenged six registrations containing the term ‘Redskins’ obtained between 1967 and 1990, arguing that they may disparage Native Americans.

The USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) agreed with Blackhorse in June 2014 and cancelled the registrations.

In response the Redskins sued those who brought the case in an attempt directly to overturn the TTAB’s decision, arguing that the cancellations violated its First Amendment rights.

In addition, the club argued that the term ‘Redskins’ was not disparaging and that Blackhorse’s petition should be rejected on the grounds that there was an unreasonable delay in filing it (laches).

But the district court rejected these arguments and affirmed the TTAB’s decision. It said the “federal trademark registration programme is government speech”, rather than private or commercial speech, and that the cancellations therefore did not restrict the NFL club’s free speech rights.

It added: “The evidence before the court supports the legal conclusion that between 1967 and 1990, the Redskins mark consisted of matter that ‘may disparage’ a substantial composite of Native Americans. Section 2(a) of the Lanham Act requires cancellation of the registrations of the Redskins marks, resulting in their removal from the USPTO’s principal register,” the court said.

The court stressed that “it is the registrations of the Redskins marks that were scheduled for cancellation by the TTAB’s decision, not the trademarks”.

In reaching its conclusion, the court cited dictionary and scholarly evidence that showed the term ‘redskin’ to be offensive to Native Americans. On the question of laches, the court said it does not apply because of the “public interest at stake”.

Jesse Witten, partner at law firm Drinker Biddle and representing Blackhorse, said the decision is a “victory for human dignity and for my courageous clients who have waited for so long for this ruling”.

“Yesterday’s ruling resoundingly affirmed the USPTO’s decision that the team’s trademark registrations should never have been issued. Judge Gerald Bruce Lee found that the evidence we presented—opposition to the team name by the National Congress of American Indians and other leading Native American groups—demonstrated the disparaging nature of the team’s name,” he added.

Tim Kelly, partner at law firm Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto, said the club’s attempts to protect its trademark rights in the interim “will without question take a hit if the decision stands”.

He cited counterfeiting, which he said will become a bigger problem for the Redskins because a registration is a “predicate to recording trademarks with US Customs and Border Protection, which is an important avenue for stopping unauthorised importations of goods bearing the marks”.

Scott Rogers, partner at law firm Ulmer & Berne, also described the decision as a “resounding defeat” for the NFL club.

But he noted that the most significant aspect of the decision for trademark owners is that the “court rejected all constitutional claims” because it “found the registration system to be government speech, not commercial speech”.

WIPR contacted the lawyer representing the Redskins about whether the club plans to appeal against the decision, but he had not responded at the time of publication. We will update the story should he get in touch.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Redskins eyes appeal against trademark ruling
13 July 2015   The Washington Redskins has said it will appeal against a district court’s decision to uphold the cancellation of six of the club’s trademarks.
Trademarks
Fourth Circuit sets deadlines for Redskins case
17 August 2015   The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear the Washington Redskins trademark dispute next year and is asking both parties to submit final briefs by December.
Trademarks
Redskins seeks Supreme Court intervention in trademark case
26 April 2016   National Football League club the Washington Redskins has filed a petition at the US Supreme Court asking it to hear the club’s high-profile trademark dispute, even though an appeals court has yet to rule on the issue.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide