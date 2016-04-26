Subscribe
dean-bertoncelj-shutterstock-com-6-1
26 April 2016Trademarks

Redskins seeks Supreme Court intervention in trademark case

National Football League (NFL) club the Washington Redskins has filed a petition at the US Supreme Court asking it to hear the club’s high-profile trademark dispute, even though an appeals court has yet to rule on the issue.

In a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, filed yesterday, April 25, the club has asked the Supreme Court whether a provision in the Lanham Act that prevents offensive or disparaging trademarks from being registered violates its First Amendment rights.

The club has also asked the court to determine whether the act’s disparagement clause is “impermissibly vague” and whether the government’s “decades-long delay between registering a trademark and cancelling the registration” violates due process.

The case dates back to 2014, when the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) cancelled six trademarks owned by the club that included the term ‘Redskins’. A redskin is an offensive term for a Native American.

A group of Native Americans had challenged the registrations, initially obtained between 1967 and 1990.

Following the TTAB’s ruling, the Redskins appealed against the decision at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, but the court rejected its argument. The case is now pending before the fourth circuit.

The Redskins’ petition was filed just days after the Supreme Court received a petition from the USPTO to hear another dispute centring on disparaging trademarks.

In that case, In re Tam, US rock band The Slants successfully convinced the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn a TTAB ruling that rejected its trademark application for ‘The Slants’. A slant is a slang word for someone of Asian heritage.

The federal circuit accepted that denying the band a trademark would violate its First Amendment rights, prompting the USPTO to appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In its petition the Redskins said its case should be heard if In re Tam is.

“If this court nonetheless grants review in Tam, the court also should grant this petition to consider this case as an essential and invaluable complement to Tam,” the petition said.

WIPR will be  hosting a webinar on May 11 that will discuss both the Redskins and Slants cases.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO asks Supreme Court to hear The Slants case
21 April 2016   The US Patent and Trademark Office has petitioned the US Supreme Court, asking it to review a lower court decision that said denying rock band The Slants a trademark for its name would violate First Amendment rights.
Trademarks
US district court upholds cancellation of ‘Redskins’ registrations
9 July 2015   The Washington Redskins has been dealt a blow by a US district court after it reaffirmed a decision by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel six of the club’s trademark registrations on grounds that they “may disparage” Native Americans.
Trademarks
Washington Redskins files new brief at SCOTUS
19 July 2016   The National Football League team the Washington Redskins has asked the US Supreme Court to rule on whether the US Patent and Trademark Office should be constitutionally allowed to cancel trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute