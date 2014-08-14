Subscribe
shutterstock-176646836-web-2
dean bertoncelj / Shutterstock.com
15 August 2014Trademarks

Washington Redskins appeal against trademark cancellation

National Football League team the Washington Redskins has filed an appeal against the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s (TTAB’s) split decision to cancel the side’s trademarks, it said yesterday (August 14).

The team filed the appeal at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In June, the US Patent and Trademark Office revoked six Washington Redskins trademarks after the TTAB agreed with the plaintiff, a group of Native Americans, that they were disparaging and offensive.

Bob Raskopf, trademark attorney for the Washington Redskins, said: “We believe that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ignored both federal case law and the weight of the evidence, and we look forward to having a federal court review this obviously flawed decision.”

The team said that the court should reverse the TTAB’s order and “properly find that Native Americans did not consider the team name ‘Washington Redskins’ to be disparaging.”

According to a statement by the team, its complaint points out “many errors in the [TTAB]’s decision”, and asks the court to consider what it considers to be “serious constitutional issues” that the TTAB could not address as it “lack[ed] authority”.

Raskopf added: “The Washington Redskins look forward to all of the issues in the case being heard in federal court under the federal rules of evidence.

“The team is optimistic that the court will correctly and carefully evaluate the proofs, listen to the arguments, and confirm the validity of the Washington Redskins’ federal trademark registrations, just as another federal court has already found in a virtually identical case.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
A brand new era: Washington Redskins become ‘Commanders’
3 February 2022   As Washington’s NFL team reveals its new 'Commanders' name, Mark Sommers and Jessica Hannah of Finnegan unpack the much publicised rebranding process.
Trademarks
Washington Redskins turn up pressure on Native Americans
6 October 2014   The Washington Redskins have claimed they correctly took legal action against a group of Native Americans in the wake of their trademark dispute over the club’s name.
Trademarks
US district court upholds cancellation of ‘Redskins’ registrations
9 July 2015   The Washington Redskins has been dealt a blow by a US district court after it reaffirmed a decision by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel six of the club’s trademark registrations on grounds that they “may disparage” Native Americans.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide