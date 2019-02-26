Subscribe
saffetucuncu-istockphoto-com-trademark--1
26 February 2019Trademarks

Vitamin companies in dispute over gummy bear trademark

Besweet Creations, a Florida-based vitamin company, is suing a Texan rival for trademark infringement over its line of “vitamin gummies”.

The Florida company, which owns the ‘ Sugarbearhair’ brand of hair vitamin products, said that Trureflections copied its signature gummy bear design.

The complaint was filed yesterday, February 25, in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Besweet registered a trademark for its ‘Bear’ design (US number 5,033,503) in 2015. The company markets a line of vitamin products, including hair vitamins, using the design.

The mark covers gummy bear vitamins and the design of the bottle. According to the suit, Besweet has invested significant resources into developing its brand, and has earned goodwill and a distinct reputation for its gummy bear vitamins.

According to the complaint, Trureflections’ line of vegan hair vitamin gummies is “nearly identical” to Besweet’s ‘Sugarbearhair’ vegetarian vitamin products.

The Texas company’s hair vitamins copied both the gummy vitamin design and the decorative bottle, the complaint said.

Besweet claimed that the similarity in the products was likely to cause confusion among consumers.

Besweet is seeking damages for wilful infringement of its mark and false designation of origin, and an injunction preventing Trureflections from continuing to use the gummy bear design, as well as a ruling forcing Trureflections to pay for corrective advertising.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

EFF asks SCOTUS to clarify Oracle v Google

Watch out! Swatch sues Samsung in New York

Minnesota court refuses Prince copyright case

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown