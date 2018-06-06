Subscribe
svetik15-1--1
6 June 2018Trademarks

Velcro issues second video in fight against genericide

Velcro has released another music video urging people to use its trademark correctly, in response to a video it released last year.

The initial project, in September last year, focused on Velcro’s trademark for hoop and loop fasteners, emphasising that not all hoop and loop fasteners should be referred to as Velcro.

The follow-up video, released on Monday, June 4, addresses the feedback the company has received from the first instalment. While the company was given some “colourful” feedback, the lawyers in the latest edition said that lots of people are now referring to the material by the correct name.

Both videos featured lawyers from Velcro singing.

Velcro said on its website that its first “Don’t Say ‘Velcro’” video received thousands of comments from more than 150 countries.

“Some people loved it, some gave us new names for hook and loop fasteners, and some had other colourful feedback. Nevertheless, please remember that when you use our trademark ‘Velcro’ as a noun, you diminish the importance of it. We’re counting on you to call it by its name,” the company said.

New names for hook and loops that people suggested included ‘friction fuzz’, ‘rip2strip’, ‘grippy grass’ and ‘rootubapow’.

“Thank you so much for all your feedback,” sang the lawyers. “But hook and loop, we’re going to stick with it.”

Velcro’s concerns are about its trademark becoming generic. Trademarks that have fallen victim to this phenomenon include ‘Hoover’, ‘Tannoy’, ‘Thermos’ and ‘Sellotape’.

Last year, WIPR asked our readers what they think of Velcro’s marketing campaign following the release of the initial video. The campaign received mainly positive reviews, with people saying it is a creative way to educate the public and it could help prevent the genericisation of the trademark.

Velcro is encouraging people to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #hookandloopforever.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

EU General Court overrules EUIPO’s water heating decision

Federal Circuit sends microwave radiation case back to PTAB

US and Korean companies in German court patent battle

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Refreshing, amusing and a genericide deterrent: the ‘don’t say Velcro’ video
28 September 2017   A viral video released by Velcro encouraging consumers “not to say Velcro” could be useful when trying to avoid ‘genericide’, according to trademark lawyers.
Trademarks
WIPR survey: Readers back Velcro video in genericide fight
9 October 2017   WIPR readers have said that taking an unconventional approach to trademark enforcement can help brands prevent their marks becoming generic.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions