Velcro issues second video in fight against genericide

Velcro has released another music video urging people to use its trademark correctly, in response to a video it released last year.

The initial project, in September last year, focused on Velcro’s trademark for hoop and loop fasteners, emphasising that not all hoop and loop fasteners should be referred to as Velcro.

The follow-up video, released on Monday, June 4, addresses the feedback the company has received from the first instalment. While the company was given some “colourful” feedback, the lawyers in the latest edition said that lots of people are now referring to the material by the correct name.

Both videos featured lawyers from Velcro singing.

Velcro said on its website that its first “Don’t Say ‘Velcro’” video received thousands of comments from more than 150 countries.

“Some people loved it, some gave us new names for hook and loop fasteners, and some had other colourful feedback. Nevertheless, please remember that when you use our trademark ‘Velcro’ as a noun, you diminish the importance of it. We’re counting on you to call it by its name,” the company said.

New names for hook and loops that people suggested included ‘friction fuzz’, ‘rip2strip’, ‘grippy grass’ and ‘rootubapow’.

“Thank you so much for all your feedback,” sang the lawyers. “But hook and loop, we’re going to stick with it.”

Velcro’s concerns are about its trademark becoming generic. Trademarks that have fallen victim to this phenomenon include ‘Hoover’, ‘Tannoy’, ‘Thermos’ and ‘Sellotape’.

Last year, WIPR asked our readers what they think of Velcro’s marketing campaign following the release of the initial video. The campaign received mainly positive reviews, with people saying it is a creative way to educate the public and it could help prevent the genericisation of the trademark.

Velcro is encouraging people to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #hookandloopforever.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

EU General Court overrules EUIPO’s water heating decision

Federal Circuit sends microwave radiation case back to PTAB

US and Korean companies in German court patent battle