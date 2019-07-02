Subscribe
shutterstock_455858737_sergey_nivens
2 July 2019Trademarks

US women’s hockey league seeks relief over Buffalo Beauts TM

The US National Women’s Hockey League ( NWHL) is seeking a declaration that it is lawfully authorised to use a trademark owned by the Buffalo Beauts hockey team.

In a complaint filed on Sunday, June 30 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the NWHL asked the court to rule that its use of the ‘Beauts’ mark does not constitute infringement and is permitted by a licence agreement between the two parties.

The complaint comes after the Buffalo Beauts sent the NWHL a cease and desist letter last month, on June 25, demanding that the NWHL stop all use of the mark and destroy all merchandise in their possession or control bearing the mark.

But, the NWHL said a licence agreement between the parties, dated August 2018, “expressly and explicitly permits the NWHL to use the ‘Beauts’ mark in the promotion of the NWHL”.

According to the complaint, the Buffalo Beauts is one of the four founding franchises of the NWHL, which owns and operates the only professional women’s ice hockey league in the US.

In August 2018, the parties entered into an agreement which gave Buffalo Beauts full ownership of its team.

As part of this agreement, the NWHL and the Buffalo Beauts agreed to allow each other to use IP of the other party for business operations, according to the NWHL.

The NWHL, under this agreement, is free to use both the “Buffalo Beauts” and “Beauts” marks, it alleged.

The complaint said that “despite the clarity of the terms” outlined in the licence agreement, the Buffalo Beauts contacted NWHL in June, alleging that “‘as you are aware … [NWHL] is no longer authorised to use the Beauts marks’”.

The Buffalo Beauts’ demands and threats have “placed a cloud over NWHL’s rights to continue using the ‘Beauts’ marks”, added the complaint.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

ScottsMiracle-Gro takes aim at cannabis marketing company

Uber wins TM opposition at UKIPO

Nonprofit sues Association of Trial Lawyers of America over its name

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Beer stein manufacturer on thin ice with NHL
24 July 2018   The US National Hockey League has taken on a beer mug manufacturer over the infringement of trademarks related to the Stanley Cup trophy.
Trademarks
NWHL resolves TM dispute with Buffalo Beauts ex-owners
22 August 2019   The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) in the US has come to an “amicable agreement” with the former owners of the Buffalo Beauts team, resolving a complaint about trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions