US man imprisoned for selling fake Gucci and Michael Kors goods

A Florida-based man has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for selling counterfeit goods, including perfume and jewellery.

The US District Court for the Middle District of Florida ordered Nadim El-Kareh to pay a fine of $264,408. He was also ordered to pay Gucci $376.57 for the costs of its involvement in the investigation into his activity.

El-Kareh sold fake mobile phone accessories, perfume, jewellery and electronic goods out of rented storage units and at a flea market between 2013 and 2016.

Approximately 10,950 counterfeit items with a value of $224,510 were seized from El-Kareh’s storage unit by federal agents in April 2016.

Seized counterfeit items bore illegitimate labels from companies including Gucci, Michael Kors, and Beats by Dr Dre.

According to a statement released on Friday, January 26 by the Department of Justice, El-Kareh imported many of the goods from China, while others were purchased from traffickers in New York City.

It was estimated that El-Kareh earned at least $264,000 from selling the illegal goods between January 2015 and April 2016.

“Criminals who sell counterfeit goods siphon trade away from legitimate businesses that create jobs and support our local economy,” said James Spero, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent. “This crime harms all of us in the long run.”

