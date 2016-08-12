Subscribe
12 August 2016Trademarks

US Homeland Security opposes brewer’s ‘Coast Guard’ TM application

The US’s Department for Homeland Security (DHS) has opposed a beer brewer’s trademark application for the term ‘Coast Guard City’.

Grand Armory Brewing applied for the mark in February this year. The mark is for classes 45, 46 and 48, which cover alcohol, beer.

But the DHS, which has owned trademarks for ‘United States Coast Guard’ since 2011 as well as marks for ‘US Coast Guard’ and ‘Born Ready’, opposed the mark on the grounds it might cause confusion with the rescue service.

The marks cover goods and services including metal key rings, hats, jackets and educational services.

In its opposition, which was filed last month, the DHS said Grand Armory’s applied-for mark “falsely suggests a connection to or an endorsement by the US Coast Guard”.

The DHS added: “Such a registration would be harmful to the US Coast Guard and all of the commercial businesses located in a designated ‘Coast Guard City’ who will no longer be able to use this name for advertising services to US Coast Guard personnel stationed in such cities as intended by the law which authorises the ‘Coast G uard City’ designation.”

Grand Amory Brewing has until August 30 to respond to the opposition.

