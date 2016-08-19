Subscribe
brent-hofacker-shutterstock-com-beer-
19 August 2016Trademarks

US brewers go to trademark war over ‘Defender’ name

Two US brewing companies are going to war in a trademark dispute surrounding the term ‘Defender’.

Chicago-based Haymarket Brewing Company, which produces an ale called The Defender, has opposed a trademark application for the term ‘Brooklyn Defender Ale’ by Brooklyn Brewing Corporation.

Although it does not yet own a trademark for the term ‘Defender’, Haymarket said it has “substantial goodwill and value” in the name.

Brooklyn applied for its mark on February 16.

According to Haymarket’s opposition, filed on August 12 at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) in the US, consumers are likely to believe that Brooklyn’s beer is authorised by, or legitimately connected to, its own product.

Haymarket said its The Defender beer is internationally renowned and has won the “highest awards at the largest and most prestigious beer competitions in the world”.

The opposition filing added: “Brooklyn’s ‘Defender’ ale mark, when used for the goods identified in the opposed application, so resembles opposer’s ‘The Defender’ mark as to be likely to cause confusion, mistake, and/or deception.”

Brooklyn Brewery is probably most famous for its Brooklyn Lager and Brooklyn Ale drinks.

It’s been a busy month for beer-related trademark oppositions at the TTAB.

Last week, WIPR reported that the US’s Department for Homeland Security (DHS) had opposed a beer brewer’s trademark application for the term ‘Coast Guard City’.

Grand Armory Brewing applied for the mark in February this year. The mark is for classes 45, 46 and 48, which cover alcohol and beer.

But the DHS, which has owned trademarks for ‘United States Coast Guard’ since 2011 as well as marks for ‘US Coast Guard’ and ‘Born Ready’, opposed the mark on the grounds it might cause confusion with the rescue service.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US Homeland Security opposes brewer’s ‘Coast Guard’ TM application
12 August 2016   The US’s Department for Homeland Security has opposed a beer brewer’s trademark application for the term ‘Coast Guard City’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions