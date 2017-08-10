Subscribe
danielbendjy-2-
10 August 2017Trademarks

US Army at war with alcohol shop over ‘Black Knights’ trademark

The US Army and the US Military Academy (USMA) have sued a New York-based alcohol shop over its use of the ‘Black Knights’ trademark.

Filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, August 8, the complaint accused the ‘Frasiekenjes’ store of using the Army’s “goodwill and brand reputation for its own enrichment”.

The USMA currently holds three trademark registrations for ‘Black Knights’, which is the name of the academy’s athletics teams.

These are US registration numbers 2699081 (registered in March 2003); 3711271 (dating to November 2009); and 5176324 (registered in 2017), the claim said.

The alleged offence began in September 2016 when, after Frasiekenjes had received a licence to sell alcohol, a sign was put in the shop window saying “Black Nights Wine and Spirits coming soon”, coupled with a picture of the Army football team.

The first of four cease-and-desist letters was then sent demanding the shop stop using the trademark, the claim added.

“Within weeks there was another more permanent sign” once the shop had opened, while there was also allegedly a wooden statue of an Army cadet in full uniform in the shop and other Army paraphernalia.

The complaint stated that this led to a second cease-and-desist letter, and after no response was received, a third was sent directly to the owner of the shop.

A fourth and final letter was then sent to the address on file, but the store “continues to display a permanent sign reading ‘Black Nights Wine and Spirits’ in the black and gold colours of the USMA’s athletic teams”.

The Army is now seeking injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees, and further relief the court deems just and proper.

This isn’t the first time the US military have been involved in an IP dispute.

As reported by WIPR in November, the US Navy hit back at claims of copyright infringement after Bitmanagement had accused it of pirating more than 558,000 copies of 3D virtual reality software.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Netflix comic books buy allows freedom from IP licensing deals: lawyers

Federal Circuit throws out $2.8m fees in Fossil dispute

Tupac Shakur film producers try to dismiss copyright suit

Mike Tyson aims for knock-out blow to online seller

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Fed Circ panel backs US Army TM win in fashion dispute
7 January 2021   A fashion brand has failed to persuade a panel at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US Army owes it compensation after refusing the use of its marks as licensed trademarks on clothing.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown