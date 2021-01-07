Subscribe
shutterstock_252903799_niyazz
7 January 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Fed Circ panel backs US Army TM win in fashion dispute

A fashion brand has failed to persuade a panel at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US Army owes it compensation after refusing the use of its marks as licensed trademarks on clothing.

Authentic Apparel Group told the three-judge panel yesterday, January 6, that the Army had breached a trademark licensing agreement by denying it the right to fully exploit its trademarks, including by failing to approve advertising featuring Authentic’s spokesperson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Consequently, it argued that the Army owed it royalties to compensate for the merchandise it was unable to sell.

In June 2007, the US Army and the clothing brand signed a licensing agreement for the design, manufacture, and sale of goods bearing various Army-owned trademarks, which was followed by a second agreement three years later.

In January 2015, Authentic filed a complaint at the US Court of Federal Claims, alleging that the Army breached the second licence agreement by denying it the right to use Army trademarks on all of its “goods, its website and its advertising generally”.

Authentic further claimed the Army breached the agreement by refusing to permit Authentic to “truthfully” advertise its relationship with the Army’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund.

Finally, it alleged that the Army violated its duty of good faith and fair dealing by preventing Authentic from both obtaining financing for a footwear line and reselling womenswear garments.

In response, the US government countered that the Army had acted within its rights to approve or disapprove of products and advertising materials, an argument upheld by the US Court of Federal Claims in 2019.

In this decision, the court held that Authentic failed to demonstrate that the Army acted unreasonably in rejecting apparel or advertising and that the licensing agreement expressly gave the Army broad discretion to approve or reject both Authentic’s proposed use of the trademarks and the advertising of items bearing those marks.

This week, the Federal Circuit’s panel expressed scepticism that this decision could be reversed, insisting that the Army had acted within its rights to refuse the use of the trademarks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Nvidia’s takeover of Arm faces licensing probe by competition regulator

Fed Circ reverses $8.2m mobile roaming tech decision

Judge Albright defies Fed Circ to move Intel suit back to Waco

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US Army at war with alcohol shop over ‘Black Knights’ trademark
10 August 2017   The US Army and the US Military Academy have sued a New York-based alcohol shop over its use of the ‘Black Knights’ trademark.
Copyright
US army settles copyright case for $50 million
28 November 2013   The US government has agreed to pay a Texan company $50 million for the army’s unauthorised use of copyrighted software.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown