Undercover ICE operation sees two indicted for counterfeit airbags

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has indicted two brothers who were allegedly operating a counterfeit airbag business.

According to the indictment, “Dina Gonzalez-Marquez and Emilio Gonzalez-Marquez conspired to traffic counterfeit goods from January 2015 to March this year, by operating a business that sold counterfeit airbag modules out of their home”.

They were brought before a federal court on Thursday, May 3, on a three-count indictment for selling the counterfeit bags.

Waldemar Rodriguez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, Texas, said: “Selling counterfeit life-saving devices, such as airbags and airbag components, is an act of reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of others.”

The indictment claims the pair, who ICE said were illegal immigrants, sold the bags online and shipped them to purchasers, and conducted face-to-face sales.

The pair were allegedly caught through an undercover operation by ICE where a special agent purchased an airbag on two separate occasions.

The brothers remain in federal custody pending arraignment and detention hearings.

If convicted of the charges, they will each face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $2 million.

