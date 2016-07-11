Under Armour targets Chinese company for ‘blatant’ infringement

US sportswear brand Under Armour, sponsor of Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, has sued a Chinese brand called Uncle Martian for trademark infringement.

According to Under Armour, the newly launched Chinese company has made “blatant use” of its name, logo and intellectual property. It is demanding RMB100 million ($15 million) for revenue losses due to Uncle Martian’s alleged violations.

Uncle Martian, whose logo has a ‘U’ above an ‘M’ on a red background, sells sports clothes including shoes. It was officially launched earlier this year. Under Armour’s logo has both letters interlinked, while the Chinese company’s logo places the letters one above the other.

Under Armour was founded in 1996 and launched in China in 2010.

According to news website gbnews, Erick Haskell, managing director of Under Armour Greater China, said: “Uncle Martian’s use of Under Armour’s famous logo, name, and other intellectual property are a serious concern and blatant infringement.”