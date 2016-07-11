Subscribe
under-armour-227215615-2
11 July 2016Trademarks

Under Armour targets Chinese company for ‘blatant’ infringement

US sportswear brand Under Armour, sponsor of Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, has sued a Chinese brand called Uncle Martian for trademark infringement.

According to Under Armour, the newly launched Chinese company has made “blatant use” of its name, logo and intellectual property. It is demanding RMB100 million ($15 million) for revenue losses due to Uncle Martian’s alleged violations.

Uncle Martian, whose logo has a ‘U’ above an ‘M’ on a red background, sells sports clothes including shoes. It was officially launched earlier this year. Under Armour’s logo has both letters interlinked, while the Chinese company’s logo places the letters one above the other.

Under Armour was founded in 1996 and launched in China in 2010.

According to news website  gbnews, Erick Haskell, managing director of Under Armour Greater China, said: “Uncle Martian’s use of Under Armour’s famous logo, name, and other intellectual property are a serious concern and blatant infringement.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown