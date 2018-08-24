Subscribe
aaltazar
24 August 2018Trademarks

UKIPO sides with Caterpillar over ‘HyperCat’ TM

Machinery company Caterpillar has succeeded in its opposition against a trademark for ‘HyperCat’ at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO).

On Wednesday, August 22, the UKIPO concluded that IT company Hypercat Alliance, which sought to register ‘HyperCat’ for numerous classes covering goods such as software, pen cases, business management services and education, had applied for the trademark in bad faith.

Caterpillar opposed the trademark on four grounds. Under the first three, Caterpillar claimed that use of the applied-for mark would cause confusion, deception, or otherwise take unfair advantage.

However, the UKIPO only addressed the fourth ground—Caterpillar’s argument that the trademark application was made in breach of a binding undertaking and, consequently, that it acted in bad faith.

Lia Young, a solicitor in the legal services division of subsidiary Caterpillar UK, became aware of a (now withdrawn) UK trademark application for a figurative mark of a cartoon-like cat’s head alongside the words ‘Hyper/Cat’ which had been filed for software and sensors.

Caterpillar wrote to HyperCat Alliance in December 2015, highlighting concerns and asking the IT company to agree to undertakings—while Caterpillar said that using the words ‘Hyper/Cat’ was not acceptable, HyperCat Alliance was told it could use ‘HyperCat’ provided that the word element was used in conjunction with a feline device. The undertakings also specified that the mark wasn’t allowed to cover certain types of sensors.

Later that same month, HyperCat Alliance agreed to the undertakings.

In a submission to the IPO, HyperCat Alliance claimed that the letter misrepresented the strength of the opponent’s position, with unjustified threats being made.

Caterpillar’s representative, Jessie Bowhill, instructed by Hogan Lovells, highlighted that the unjustified threats provisions under section 21(1) of the Trade Marks Act 1994 relate to threats of infringement but that the letter made no reference to infringement proceedings, according to the IPO.

On behalf of the IPO, Oliver Morris said that Bowhill appeared to accept that if the undertakings had been signed under duress then this may have been a relevant factor in determining the bad faith claim.

“However, I agree with Bowhill that there is nothing in the letter that gets close to this, indeed, whilst the opponent seeks particular undertakings, the letter as a whole strikes me as fairly conciliatory in nature,” said Morris.

HyperCat Alliance had also argued that the applied-for mark is a permitted sign because the term ‘figurative’ is vague.

“In my view, the language is not vague. Figurative would, on any interpretation, indicate a mark which consists of more than just plain words. The applied-for mark is not a figurative mark as it does consist of purely a plain word,” added Morris.

He ordered HyperCat Alliance to pay Caterpillar £2,000 ($2,565).

Subject to appeal, the application for registration is to be refused in its entirety.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

P&G tries to trademark LOL and WTF for cleaning goods

IP lawyers react to Brexit ‘no deal’ guidance

Trump receives cease-and-desist letter from Aerosmith frontman

Goodwin adds IP partner from Vinson & Elkins

Eckert Seamans welcomes IP member back to firm

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Coffee company urges Caterpillar to ‘stop bullying’ over ‘Cat’ TM
6 June 2019   A California-based coffee brand has announced that global construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar is attempting to cancel one of the brand’s trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif