Subscribe
aaaaaistock-696460586-1
12 April 2018Trademarks

UKIPO puts mattress retailers’ TM dispute to bed

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has dismissed a mattress retailer’s trademark opposition, after finding that its opposition to a competitor’s mark was “untenable”.

The IPO’s decision was handed down on April 5.

In July 2016, Mattress Firm, a bedding retailer, applied to register the trademark ‘Sleep Happy’ in class 35, covering retail store services in relation to bedding products.

Competitor Dreams opposed the application in light of its own EU trademark (number 12,956,124), which covers class 35, as well as classes 20 and 24. Registered in 2014, the trademark covers retail services relating to the sale of furniture including bedroom products.

Dreams’ figurative mark includes the words ‘the bed people’ above the phrase ‘Save money. Sleep happy’. It features purple, pink, and white colouring, and the mark is shaped in such a way as to represent a double bed.

In its opposition, Dreams said the applied-for mark is “wholly contained” within its own mark, which results in visual, phonetic, and conceptual similarity between them. Mattress Firm disagreed.

The IPO said that the services covered by both marks in class 35 are “self-evidently identical”.

Teresa Parks, on behalf of the IPO, determined that average consumer in relation to the marks is a member of the general public who will likely be “mindful” of advertisements, making the visual aspect of the marks the “most important element” to consider.

Though the words of the mark and the applied-for mark “coincide”, the IPO said the marks as a whole are not visually similar. “The contested mark is characterised by its simplicity whilst the earlier mark is visually elaborated”, it explained.

As ‘Sleep happy’ is not a dominant element of Dreams’ mark “the marks in question are phonetically highly dissimilar”, the IPO said. The same reasoning was used to find that the marks only had a low degree of conceptual similarity.

Although Dreams argued that there was a likelihood of indirect consumer confusion due to the ‘Sleep Happy’ element, which it said has an independent distinctive role in the figurative mark, the IPO said the ‘Save money. Sleep Happy’ element of the mark is most likely to be understood as a strap-line or slogan.

“The fact that the contested mark only reproduces two of the four words comprising the strap line” makes Dreams’ argument “untenable”, said Parks, confirming that there was no likelihood of confusion.

The IPO rejected Dreams’ opposition to the ‘Sleep Happy’ mark and ordered the company to pay Mattress Firm £800 ($1,134) towards the cost of the action.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Liverpool FC hope to score in TM infringement case

US needs more positive patent dialogue, says Andrei Iancu

Publishers in uphill battle against host of 4m illicit articles

CITMA elects new president

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UKIPO backs bed retailer in trademark opposition
19 November 2018   An individual’s trademark application for ‘Livingdreams’ has been rejected in the UK, following an opposition by bed retailer Dreams.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis