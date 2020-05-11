Subscribe
albertpego
11 May 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

UKIPO finds no deception in ‘hidden’ mark on Scottish gin bottle

A Scottish distiller is free to use the ‘Leith Glass Works’ on its Italian-made bottles without misleading consumers, the  UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has said.

The decision comes after a complaint from  Gleann Mór, an Edinburgh-based spirits company, against rival Muckle Brig, which operates a  distillery in the Leith port area.

Muckle Brig owns a UK trademark for ‘Leith Glass Works’, which is branded on the base of its gin bottles.

In a 2019 filing, Gleann Mór asked the IPO to cancel the trademark as it was likely to confuse consumers as to the geographical origin of the glass bottles, which are in fact manufactured in Italy.

But the application has been rejected, with the IPO finding no likelihood of confusion among consumers.

According to Muckle Brig, the Leith Glass Works mark is intended as a tribute to the area’s historical glass industry.

As part of its evidence, Gleann Mór highlighted a tweet from one of Muckle Brig’s gin brands that says its bottles are “manufactured in Italy, but we decided to hide a reference the [sic] glassmaking industry that once existed in our port”.

Consumers could be more likely to buy bottles of gin thinking that the glass was made locally in Leith, Gleann Mór argued.

But according to the IPO examiner, the fact that the Leith Glass Works mark was “hidden” at the base of the bottle worked in Muckle Brig’s favour.

“The consumer browsing in a shop is, in my view, unlikely to inspect the base of the bottle and so the mark will play an insignificant, if any, role in this type of purchase,” the examiner wrote.

Gleann Mór said the mark should be seen in the context of Muckle Brig’s promotional materials, citing social media posts from 2018 through 2019 which didn’t clarify the true origin of the bottles.

But according to the IPO examiner, “it is the message that is conveyed today, rather than at some point in the past, that is relevant”.

They added: “The evidence shows that all the promotional material from 2019 states that the bottles are made in Italy. Prior to this, in December 2018, the message was that bottles were once produced in Leith. It is only the earliest material, notably the launch brochure, where there is some ambiguity.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Analysis: USPTO's section 101 guidance puts onus on Congress

Seyfarth unites with diversity groups to limit COVID-19 impact

WIPO appoints IPOS chief as next leader

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘East India’ name can’t be monopolised, says UKIPO
7 April 2020   A business that claims its heritage from the historic East India Company has been rebuffed in its efforts to block a series of trademarks related to the name.
Trademarks
English Court of Appeal rejects Glencairn in Chinese wall dispute
13 May 2020   The English Court of Appeal has rejected glassware maker Glencairn’s appeal in a case involving a so-called Chinese wall, providing some guidance on the implementation of information barriers in law firms of all sizes.
Trademarks
Distillery toasts gin trademark victory at US TTAB
11 December 2020   The City of London Distillery has temporarily prevented a competitor from registering a ‘City of London’ trademark in the US, at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif