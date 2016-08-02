Subscribe
2 August 2016

UK man jailed for selling fake Porsche, Audi and Ford parts

A UK man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, after being found guilty of selling counterfeit car parts including fake Porsche and Audi products.

James Gunter was sentenced for 13 offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994, following an investigation by Bath and North East Somerset Council’s Trading Standards team.

Trading Standards officers found that Gunter was trading under the name Car Style Direct and sold counterfeit car accessories and merchandise on eBay and on his personal website.

Around 8,000 counterfeit items, including imitations of Ford, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover and Volkswagen products were seized.

In a judgment handed down by Bristol Crown Court on July 19, Gunter was also sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work, ordered to wear an electronic tag and told he will be subject to a two year supervision order.

Judge Julian Lambert also banned Gunter from trading on the internet for two years.

He said: “The protection of trademarks is vital to a healthy economy and that is why the law intervenes.”

