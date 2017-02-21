UK man charged in fake airbag investigation

The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has charged a UK-based resident for selling counterfeit airbags online.

Robert Czernik, from Poole in Dorset, was charged on Thursday, February 16 with selling goods likely to be mistaken for a registered trademark.

PIPCU launched an investigation in January last year following a referral from Honda Motor Europe, which identified that counterfeit airbags had been sold on eBay.

In February last year, PIPCU arrested a man and the police seized fake airbags from several car manufacturers.

The man was said to have operated under the usernames ‘EU Trading’, ‘OMNADRENIAK1984’ and ‘barbo2007’ on eBay.

PIPCU added that the counterfeit airbags had been on sale since September 2013 for approximately £170 ($210), which is half the price of a genuine airbag.

Detectives identified 680 people who were believed to have bought counterfeit and dangerous airbags and airbag covers from an individual who sold them on eBay.

PIPCU advised every individual who had purchased a fake airbag to contact their local dealership immediately so that their vehicle received the necessary checks to ensure it was safe.

The unit also contacted eBay to remove the seller’s account from the site.

Honda UK analysed the airbags at its factory and confirmed that they were counterfeit and that they would not deploy as a genuine airbag on collision, which would present a danger to the public.

Czernik is due to appear on bail at the City of London Magistrates Court’ on March 16.

A spokesperson for eBay, where the goods were allegedly sold, said it can't comment on the police investigation.

But they added: “Counterfeits are illegal and not welcome on any of eBay’s sites. eBay is fully committed to combating the sale of counterfeit goods and has consistently been the internet industry leader in working to stop the online sale of counterfeit goods."

