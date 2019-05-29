UK journalist calls out BBC over TM infringement

A UK-based author and journalist has accused public broadcaster BBC of infringing a trademark which covers the name of her book.

Writer Yomi Adegoke made the allegations on Twitter yesterday, May 28. She claimed BBC Sport’s latest #changethegame campaign, which aims to highlight women’s sports this summer, uses the name of her co-authored book without permission.

Adegoke and fellow author Elizabeth Uviebinené published the book “Slay In Your Lane”, which is described as an “inspirational guide to life for a generation of black British women” by French lifestyle magazine Elle, in July 2018.

On Tuesday, Adegoke shared a picture of a BBC campaign billboard, which features a photograph of British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith with the phrase “Slay In Your Lane” written behind her.

Adegoke wrote: “Imagine being a white woman creating an 'eMpOwErInG WoMeNs' ad campaign for BBC Sport, and choosing to rip off the *TRADEMARKED* name of a book specifically aimed at uplifting black women (in an almost identical font).”

She further told her followers: “Make no mistake: this has happened because they have a) arrogantly assumed we wouldn't have it trademarked and b) that we would for some reason be grateful at this plagiarism disguised as a nod. We contacted the woman in question and BBC Sport privately but nothing has been done.”

Adegoke clarified that she and Uviebinené own the trademark rights to the slogan, tweeting that their trademark “covers everything, including advertising”.

She said: “You'd think there would be some urgency as it's a legal matter but they [the BBC] are chilling! Imagine them putting 'Just Do It' underneath. And fronting it with a black British woman, knowing the content of our book.”

‘Just Do It’ is a Nike trademark and one of the core components of Nike's branding and marketing.

In a statement to WIPR, the BBC said it “sought legal advice before going ahead” with the campaign and was advised that the use of the headline ‘Slay In Your Lane’ was “sufficiently far removed from the goods and services covered by the trademark registration in place”.

The trademark, ‘Slay In Your Lane’ (UK number 3,305,589), is owned by the authors’ publisher Blake Friedmann Literary TV & Film Agency, and is registered in classes 25 and 35. Class 35 covers a range of advertising services.

